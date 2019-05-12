Claude S. Wagner, age 92, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away at Diamond Ridge Health and Rehab Center in Lecanto on April 28, 2019. Claude was born on October 22, 1926 in Albany, N.Y. to the late Claude and Mildred (Smith) Wagner. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a Veteran of World War II. After his military service he went on to become a Weapons Arsenal Safety Manager for the United States Government. On January 26, 1973 he married Audrey (Carpenter) with whom he shared 46 years of marriage. Claude and Audrey made Citrus County their home in 1991 after relocating from Albany, N.Y. and attended worship services at the Crystal River United Methodist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed bowling and was a talented organ player.

In addition to his loving wife Audrey those left to mourn Claude's passing include his children: Gail Ann Tagliaferro and her husband Anthony of Albany, N.Y., Carolyn Duel and her husband Greg of Gansevort, N.Y., Michael Wagner and his wife Sherry of Greenfield Center, N.Y., William Frederick Wagner and his wife Joyce of Rochester, N.Y., Katherine Giovannitti and her husband Ed of Albany, N.Y., Mary Elizabeth Iaquinta and her husband Maurice of Greenfield Center, N.Y.; stepdaughters: Sally Plummer and Danny Davis of Albany, N.Y., Karen Plummer and George Ramos of Fort Myers, FL, Nancy O'Malley of Beverly Hills, FL; and a great many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Claude was preceded in death by son, Stanley "Pete" Wagner.

A celebration of Claude's life is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor David Rawls of the Crystal River United Methodist Church officiating and will be followed by a tribute from the Inverness Elks Lodge #2522. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary