Claudine Elizabeth Martone, 79, Inverness, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 17, 2020 in Citrus Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Claudine was born in New Britian, CT to the late Richard and Elizabeth (Roach) Magendanz on August 20, 1940. She and her family came here in 1975 from Miami, FL. She worked in the medical profession as a secretary for many years prior to retirement. She was a faithful and committed member of the Redeemer Presbyterian Church of Inverness.
Her memory will be cherished by her devoted husband of 59 years, Louis A. Martone, Jr.; her 3 sons: Richard Martone, James (Robin) Martone, and Chris (Dawn) Martone, all of Inverness; her 10 grandchildren: Nicholas (Brandi) Martone, Kyle Martone, Lena Rose Martone, Haley Martone, Max Anthony Martone, Christian Tyler Martone, Luke Martone, Travis Phelps, Nicole Phelps, Julia Martone; 3 great grandchildren: Austin, Madisyn, and MaKenzye. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Hoyle.
Claudine will be remembered at a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 1005 Hillside Court, Inverness, FL. Rev. Ryan Jeffes will officiate. Friends are invited to fellowship with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 1005 Hillside Court, Inverness, FL 34450. Claudine is under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020