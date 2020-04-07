Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Clayton T. Blair


1936 - 2020
Clayton T. Blair Obituary
Clayton T. Blair, 83, of Inverness, FL passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 with his wife Muriel by his side. Mr. Blair was born on December 19, 1936 in Holyoke, MA.
Clayton is survived by Muriel, his wife of 53 years, sons, Clayton T. Blair Jr. (Victoria), William Blair (Tammy) and daughter, Deborah Ray, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, Claire and Stanley Blair and daughter, Christine Alvarado.
Clayton was a 20-year Veteran of the United States Air Force, he was a member Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, a past Eucharistic Minister, volunteer at Helping Hands Food Pantry and Thrift Store, also a member of The Knights of Columbus and The American Legion.
A memorial service will be held at a later time with a full military honors graveside burial at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell following the service. Dates will be announced later.
Arrangements to be made by Heinz Funeral Home.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020
