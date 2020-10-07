1/1
Clesson Myron Lang
1927 - 2020
Clesson Myron Lang of Lecanto, FL passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility on October 1, 2020 at the age of 93.
He was born in Erving, MA on September 9, 1927 to the late John W. and Doris May (Chamberlain) Lang.
He attended schools in Erving, MA and Orange High School. Mr. Lang served in the Merchant Marines from 1945 to 1946 and the 15th Air Force from 1951 to 1953.
He was an accomplished musician, played fife in the Erving Drum Corp, saxophone at Orange High School and sax-clarinet in local bands. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the National Rifle Association.
Mr. Lang also loved cycling, was a member of the League of American Cyclists and the Rails to Trails Conservancy. He was a life member of the B.P.O.E. #1837 Athol-Orange Elks Lodge, originally joining in 1955.
He was employed at Langs Pontiac Sales and Service before working for the L.S. Starrett Company for 28 years, retiring in 1992 as Supervisor of the Micrometer Special Order Department.
Mr. Lang lived most of his life in the Erving, Orange, Athol areas of Massachusetts until retiring. Following retirement, he moved to Beverly Hills, FL in 1996.
Mr. Lang leaves behind his wife of 63 years, June C. (Starkey) Lang and his son, Dennis C. Lang and his wife Kathy of Atlantic Beach, FL.
He will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date.
There will be no service but donations to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) would be greatly appreciated.
Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
