Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111

Clifford Joseph Millard


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Joseph Millard Obituary
Clifford Joseph Millard, 73, of Crystal River, FL passed away March 3, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. He was born on November 25, 1946 in Columbia, SC to Paul and Anna Mae Carnaggio Millard. Upon graduation from Brookland Cayce High School, Cliff enlisted in the US Navy for a 32 year career. During his enlistment he served in Vietnam and attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Chief Millard also retired from Kentucky Department of Employment Services.
He is survived by his spouse and partner of 26 years David Woods; sisters Cheryl Corbett, Paula Hacker and Debbie Purchase all of Live Oak, FL; brothers Paul Millard of Keaton Beach, FL, Michael Millard of Live Oak and Ray Chandler of Columbia, SC. He was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Wallace and a brother Ancil Chandler. Cliff was a Kentucky Colonel. He was of the Methodist faith and had served as a deacon and member of numerous committees. Being an outgoing friendly person, he leaves many relatives, friends and acquaintances including special friends Fred and Janet Kelley of Homosassa, Donna Gillman, Sadie Sonier and Susan Leslie.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Vitas Hospice and/or Citrus County Animal Shelter are appreciated. Family will receive friends from 11AM-1PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL with a memorial service starting at 1PM with full military honors.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries