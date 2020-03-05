|
Clifford Joseph Millard, 73, of Crystal River, FL passed away March 3, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. He was born on November 25, 1946 in Columbia, SC to Paul and Anna Mae Carnaggio Millard. Upon graduation from Brookland Cayce High School, Cliff enlisted in the US Navy for a 32 year career. During his enlistment he served in Vietnam and attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Chief Millard also retired from Kentucky Department of Employment Services.
He is survived by his spouse and partner of 26 years David Woods; sisters Cheryl Corbett, Paula Hacker and Debbie Purchase all of Live Oak, FL; brothers Paul Millard of Keaton Beach, FL, Michael Millard of Live Oak and Ray Chandler of Columbia, SC. He was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Wallace and a brother Ancil Chandler. Cliff was a Kentucky Colonel. He was of the Methodist faith and had served as a deacon and member of numerous committees. Being an outgoing friendly person, he leaves many relatives, friends and acquaintances including special friends Fred and Janet Kelley of Homosassa, Donna Gillman, Sadie Sonier and Susan Leslie.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Vitas Hospice and/or Citrus County Animal Shelter are appreciated. Family will receive friends from 11AM-1PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL with a memorial service starting at 1PM with full military honors.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020