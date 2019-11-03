|
|
Colleen Leona Neese, 89, passed peacefully at home, meeting her late husband Archie in Paradise on October 27, 2019 at 6:25 P.M. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Earl Haltom, sister Earline and brother Sterling. She is survived by her son Greg Neese of Inverness.
Colleen retired from The Allison Division of General Motors in Indianapolis. She also spent 7 years as the Executive Secretary to the high school principle and later superintendent of Cloverdale Community Schools. She was a past member of the Eastern Star and United Methodist Church of Cloverdale, where she also taught Sunday school.
Born July 17, 1930, Colleen enjoyed golf, long walks, bicycling, and feeding the wildlife. Above all, Colleen was a ferociously loyal and loving mother and wife to her family. She was forever supportive of any endeavor her husband and son were involved with. She was a great American of the highest moral standards. She will be sadly missed by those who knew her.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Colleen will be held on Thursday, November 7, 11:00 A.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness. Colleen's urn will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date. The family wishes to thank Vitas Healthcare Hospice for their wonderful assistance with mom's passing.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019