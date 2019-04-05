Connie Denise Guinn, 67, of Citrus Springs, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home. She was born August 17, 1951 in Springfield, IL to Onel and Fay Reed. Connie moved to Citrus County in 1978 and in addition to being a lifelong homemaker, she also worked as a legal secretary. Connie's life revolved around her family and close friends.

She especially loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren watching them play sports and participate in various activities. She also had a passion for sewing and quilting.

She is survived by her loving husband Robert Guinn; her mother Fay Reed; daughter Amy Tillis (Shawn); son Casey Ingram (Gina); brother Terry Scott Reed (Barbara); a niece Shaun Irons; and her grandchildren Austin and Katelyn Tillis and Ethan and Tyler Ingram.

Connie was preceded in death by her father, Onel Reed. At Connie's request, no service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Citrus County or Autism Speaks. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary