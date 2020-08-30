1/1
Constance June Elling
1943 - 2020
Constance June Elling of Inverness, FL went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on August 11,2020 at the age of 77. She was a resident of Palm Garden of Ocala. Constance was born in Mount Clemons, MI on April 5, 1943 to the late Norman and Laura (Deyarmond) Teller. Along with her family, she made Citrus County, FL her home 48 years ago after relocating from Michigan. Constance was a Christian by faith and attended worship services at Covenant Church of God in Floral City. She loved going to the beach. Constance also enjoyed crafting, painting and fishing. Constance traveled extensively throughout her lifetime and had visited Russia, Peru, Bulgaria, the Bahamas, California and Hawaii. She enjoyed taking walks in nature and collected heart shape rocks. Constance also liked spending time with her family.
Those left to mourn Constance's passing include her daughters: Julie Welshans and her husband Rick of Floral City, FL, Diane Newsom and her husband Jim of Jeffersonville, IN; sons: Robert Elling and his wife Tiffany of Myakka City, FL, Scott Elling of Inverness, FL; sisters: Laura Noel, Linda Dew, Karen Andrews, Dottie Mobley; brothers: Norman, Spencer, Albert and Ed Teller; 9 grandchildren: Jessica Michal, Jason Newsom, Megan Gaule, Evan Welshans, Dillan Welshans, Huntyre Elling, Haleigh Elling, Holden Elling and Ashlee Elling; and 1 great grandchild: Ronan Michal. Constance was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Teller.
A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness and will be conducted by Pastor Rick Welshans of Covenant Church of God. Friends are invited to join Constance's family in visitation beginning at 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
