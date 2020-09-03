1/1
Cora E. Lawson
Cora Ellen Lawson, 86 of Crystal River passed away Tuesday September 1, 2020. Cora was born September 23, 1933 in Endwell, WV to Earby and Rosa Rose. She married Jimmy Paul Lawson in Farewell, VA on April 29, 1950. Cora and Jimmy had five children, three daughters and two sons. In 1975 Cora and Jimmy moved to Florida , settling in Crystal River in 1976. Cora worked for Seven Rivers Regional Hospital from the day they opened in 1978 for 36 years in housekeeping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Jimmy, her son David Paul Lawson, brothers Jess Rose and Wiley Rose, sisters Pearl Beavers, Jenny Penix, Frances Stungill and Vella Sparks. She is survived by daughters Lois (Beattie) Coe of Vinton, VA, Renee Lawson of Dunnellon, FL Stella Eiland of Dunnellon, FL, son John Lawson (Diane) of Inverness, FL, grandchildren Tracey (Laura) Coe, Melissa (Todd) McKnight, Sarah Lawson, David (Candy) Hodge, Jr, Aaron Hodge, several great grandchildren , nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Dementia and Alzheimers research. There will be a private family ceremony at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 3, 2020.
1 entry
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
