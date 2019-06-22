The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Corliss V Gesell , age 90, of Floral City, Florida, will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Pastor William Earnhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Floral City, Florida. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service Monday.

She was born August 11, 1928 in Jersey City, NJ, daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Kaverin) Martin. She died June 21, 2019 in Lecanto. She moved to Floral City, Florida from Mendham, NJ in 1997.

Mrs. Gesell was a member of the Homosassa Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she was an active volunteer. She also enjoyed painting.

Mrs. Gesell was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include husband, Donald F Gesell of Floral City; son, Douglas F (Geri) Gesell of Mendham, NJ; daughter, Denise Susan Krugh of Waldo, FL; brother, Robert Martin of Morristown, NJ; 2 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

Those, who wish, may make Memorials to the Food Pantry at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5863 W. Cardinal Street, Homosassa, FL 34446.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.HooperFuneral Home.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary