June 22, 2020

Hernando, Florida. Cornelius J Swanton 83, passed away peacefully with his family close by. Born in 1937 son of Robert W Swanton and Helen McErlain Swanton, youngest of three boys. An aspiring baseball player in his youth his future was drastically altered at the tender age of 14 when he found himself orphaned. Determined to become a professional baseball player he tried out for he Brooklyn Dodgers, but it was not meant to be. He took the police test on a whim with his brother and passed, changing the course of his life for ever. In 1958 he was sworn in and had a wonderful career rising through the ranks to Captain. He was a shining example of a phoenix rising from the ashes, being an example of how hard work and determination pays off. He retired after 38 Years in service to the City of New York.

In 1956 He met the love of his life, Irene Dreyer. Together they settled in Hicksville, NY and raised their three children. In 1984 purchased their retirement home in Rangeley, Maine after many summer vacations the family enjoyed. They were active in the Rangeley community participating in many fund raisers and celebrations. July 3rd was one of his favorites, to watch the fireworks on the lake in his boat listening to the sound of the fireworks echo off the mountains. Neil enjoyed watching the humming birds at the lake as well as fishing off his dock

Upon retiring they sold their house in Hicksville and purchased a home in Hernando, Florida. Snow birding for the remaining days until this year due to failing health.

Neal enjoyed life, had a lust for adventure and a sense of humor we always appreciated. In his life he traveled around the world with his wife by his side including Egypt, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and several trips to Ireland as well as many places in our great country. He was an active member of the American Irish Club of West Citrus County enjoying trips to Ireland, Irish cruises, and many if not all community and local events. He was active with his many friends he made in Inverness, Florida. He was a wonderful man who enjoyed many hobbies including life long pursuits of fishing, bird watching, star gazing, golfing, book reading, political change, and helping others. He was also a member of Bill W for many years. Being an avid fan of the NY Mets, Rangers, and Giants teams, he always rooted for the underdog.

Neal was proud of the accomplishments of his children. Always there for them with advice and guidance when asked. There was NOTHING he wouldn't do for his children and they are eternally grateful to him and will miss him tremendously.

He is predeceased by his parents, his daughter Mary, his brothers he adored Robert and Richard Swanton. He leaves behind his faithful and loving wife Irene, of 58 years, his three children: Jean Swanton Schieck, and her husband John, Alison Swanton Mason and her husband Stanley, and his beloved son, Cornelius Jr. His 5 grandchildren: Michael, Kristen, and Colleen Schieck, Hayley and Owen Mason and one great grandson, Carson Jacob. His sister in law Mildred Dreyer and her three children Michael, Christopher, and Jo-Ann. His brother Roberts children, his beloved nieces and nephews, Susan, Robert, Thomas, and James. His brother Richards wife Connie and their children Denise, Linda, and Ellen.

His family would like to thank whole heartedly his friends Ellen and Mike Saunders for all the support and help they have given and continue to give when we couldn't. Too many miles between. They would also like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Citrus Memorial hospital for their care in his final days.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in NY and he will be interned at St Charles Cemetery. In leu of flowers donations may be made to American Irish club of West Citrus County PO Box 490 Lecanto, FL 34460, and Friends of Bill W at Club Recovery PO Box 161 Hernando, FL 34441.

