Curtis John "CJ" Roth, 76, of Beverly Hills, Florida, passed away on May 30th 2019 in his home.
CJ was born on March 20, 1943 and adopted, raised, and loved by Edwin and Lydia Roth in New Jersey. CJ served in the National Guard. CJ and his beloved wife, Gayle, owned and operated The Roth Agency, Inc. in Waretown, NJ. They retired in 1989, eventually settling in Beverly Hills, Florida in 2004.
CJ is preceded in death by his son David Welden, his sister Karen and his loving mom and dad. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Gayle C. Roth; three children, Curtis J. Roth Jr. of Deerfield Beach, FL, Cherylann Roth Pace of Adairsville, GA, and Georgia Welden Jekabsons and her husband Jeff Jekabsons of Hernando, FL.; five grandchildren, Zakk Pace, Cody Pace, Sarah Jekabsons, Emily Jekabsons and Ian Jekabsons. He will be greatly missed.
Private services were held.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 4, 2019