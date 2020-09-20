Custanzo Anthony "Gus" Terraciano from Hernando, FL formerly from New Jersey died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the age of 83.
Gus was born in Morristown, NJ on June 1, 1937 to Anthony & Rose Terraciano, Gus grew up in Madison, NJ with his three brothers and one sister. Gus enlisted in the Army from 1958 to 1962. He was the manager of Consumer Finance, (Madison, NJ) and Arrow Finance (Westfield, NJ) for 36 years. Gus then joined Liberal Finance as a Sales Rep for 13 years. Gus retired in 2010, while working part-time at Cap Services, Inc (Belleville, NJ). In January 2014, Gus moved to Florida. While living in Florida, he enjoyed smoking his cigars on the lanai, volunteering for the Citrus County Crime Watch and protecting his community. Gus loved working outdoors, he always said that mother nature was God's miracle. He loved to plant flowers and have a garden, he definitely had a green thumb. Gus loved working in the workshop, making beautiful furniture pieces. In addition, Gus enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling to new places.
In addition to his parents, Gus was predeceased by his brother Dominick and his sister-law Glenda. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda of Florida, his three daughters, Tina Terraciano of Morristown, NJ and her husband Tom Weber, Jaime Goe of Largo, FL and her husband Jeffrey and Stacy Pucillo of Florham Park, NJ and her partner Sebastian Cerciello, Jr. He is survived by his cherished grandchildren, Kyle Weber, Lucia Pucillo, and Breanna Goe. He is survived by his brother Ralph Terraciano, and his wife Betty of Montana, his sister Marion Hill and her husband Art of Parsippany, NJ and his brother Steven Terraciano and his wife Barbara, Orlando, FL. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, Sept 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Dr. Doug Alexander, pastor of The New Church Without Walls officiating. Burial with honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will begin at 10:30 AM until the services begin
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that charitable contribution be made in Gus's name to Dean Michael Clarizo Cancer Foundation at www.dmccfheroes.com.
Gus was a cancer survivor and he enjoyed going to all of the DMCCF events.