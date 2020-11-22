Cynthia (Despathy-Plourde) Hazzard-Hettinger, 76, passed away peacefully November 14, 2020, at 7 Rivers Hospital from Covid-19. Cindy is survived by her father, Robert G. Sr., sisters: Sr. Paula-Jean, Diane and Michele; brothers: Robert, Jr. and James. She was a loving, supportive, and generous mother to daughter: Nicole; and grandchildren: Dylan, Jenna, Casey.
Cindy was born in Putnam, CT, on July 8, 1944. She attended Boston University and the University of New Hampshire, receiving her music education degree with honors in 1966. During this time, she was a trombonist with the Boston Women's Symphony, a division of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
She attended graduate school at the University of Rhode Island and taught music education courses at Rhode Island College. She was a Program Analyst for the Arts in Education Project funded by the National Endowment for the Arts. She returned to Durham, NH to assume the Music Director position at the Oyster River School District and was named NH Master Teacher, supervising many young music educators from NH universities in their final student teaching courses.
Cindy performed with the UNH Community Orchestra and often conducted this group, was the Great Bay Wind Symphony associate conductor, established and conducted the Durham Community Orchestra and guest conducted several festival bands and orchestras. She was Conductor of the New Hampshire Youth Orchestra and served on the New Hampshire Music Educators Board of Directors for nine years. She taught band and chorus for the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport (Maine) School District and was Music Director at the Hackmatack Playhouse in Berwick, Maine. With her husband Stanley D. Hettinger (deceased), Director of Bands at UNH, she helped establish the Chamber Music Institute at UNH. In 1992 she founded and conducted the North East Youth Symphony Orchestra for gifted young musicians from the upper New England states and remained conductor of this group until she retired to Florida in 2002.
While "retired" in Pine Ridge, Florida, she was the first conductor of The Nature Coast Community Band, established in June of 2009, and transitioned to conductor emeritus and board of directors' member in August 2020. One of her greatest joys was the free concerts given by NCCB and the hundreds of people they touched. Cindy was active in many professional organizations, including the Association of Concert Bands. During her association with ACB, NCCB was invited to perform at ACB's Annual Convention in Ft. Lauderdale.
Cindy was honored by Altrusa as its recipient of the "Women of Worth" designation. Her contributions to Citrus County also included her involvement in the Veterans Council. Whether it was the annual Veterans Day Concert, the Veterans Week Celebration, Wreaths Across America, Cindy always made sure NCCB was a participant. Her tireless energy, ambition, love of community and music were a great example of her unselfish passion for her craft.
Throughout Cindy's entire life and career, her standards and work were always stellar, and she entirely dedicated her life and heart to countless people in the musical community.
In Consideration of Covid-19, services will not be held at this time. Instead, The Nature Coast Community Band and her family will hold a memorial concert to celebrate her life. The date will be announced on the band's website - www.naturecoastcommunityband.com
- when all health dangers have passed. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cindy's honor to Cynthia L. Hazzard Scholarship Fund C/O The Nature Coast Community Band PO Box 605 Lecanto, FL 34460.
MAY SHE REST IN PEACE AND HER MEMORY BE A BLESSING.
