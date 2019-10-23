Dade E. (Denna) Sadler, 72, of Hernando, FL passed away October 16, 2019 at her residence in Hernando. She was born in Miami, FL on May 18, 1947 to the late Dade Victor and Irene E. (Rudd) Morrow. Denna was the owner of a day spa in Maryland for many years, and arrived in this area in 2000. She was Catholic by faith, and loved to cook and dance. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael in 2018.
Survivors include her loving husband John J. Sadler, her son Anthony Sadler of Hockessin, DE, and her daughter Tiffany Sadler of Lecanto, FL.; half sister Patty McMullen; 5 grandchildren, several great grandchildren; and many cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 24, 1:00 P.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Inverness, FL. Cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019