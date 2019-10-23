Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Inverness, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dade Sadler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dade E. "Denna" Sadler


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dade E. "Denna" Sadler Obituary
Dade E. (Denna) Sadler, 72, of Hernando, FL passed away October 16, 2019 at her residence in Hernando. She was born in Miami, FL on May 18, 1947 to the late Dade Victor and Irene E. (Rudd) Morrow. Denna was the owner of a day spa in Maryland for many years, and arrived in this area in 2000. She was Catholic by faith, and loved to cook and dance. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael in 2018.
Survivors include her loving husband John J. Sadler, her son Anthony Sadler of Hockessin, DE, and her daughter Tiffany Sadler of Lecanto, FL.; half sister Patty McMullen; 5 grandchildren, several great grandchildren; and many cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 24, 1:00 P.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Inverness, FL. Cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dade's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now