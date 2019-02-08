Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Clinton Gilbert. View Sign

Dale Clinton Gilbert, age 92, of Lake Panasoffkee, passed away on January 31, 2019 at his residence after a short illness. Gilbert was born in Van Wert, Ohio to William Joseph and Nellie (Cashel) Gilbert.

Dale worked as a machinery repair technician for the Ford Motor Company of Lima, Ohio, where he retired from the Ford Motor Company.

Dale was a private in the army of the United States. He was a WW II Veteran and an airplane and engine mechanic. Dale earned a Victory Medal WW II. Dale was a long-time member of the Hernando Church of the Nazarene.

Mr. Gilbert is survived by his wife Nina Gilbert of 35 years. Dale is also survived by his daughter Connie Francis, and son David Gilbert, four step-children, Richard Swisher, William (Cathy) Hall, Michael (Michelle) Hall, Grace (Alan) Fredericks, sister Dorothy Styers. Grandchildren Wendy (Rob) Armbuster, Kelly (Earl) Lester, Jennifer (Chris) Gemmer, Keith (Trisha) Gilbert, Micky Gilbert, many other step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents and son Donald Gilbert.

There will be a memorial service on Monday February 4th at 1:00 PM at the Hernando Church of the Nazarene, with a luncheon being serviced for family and friends at 11:30 AM prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, on February 13, at 2:30 PM with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.

410 N. Webster Street

Wildwood , FL 34785

