Dale Gordon Holden, 84, of Forest, VA, died Friday, April 19, 2019. He was the husband of the late Geraldine Ara Thomas Holden for 57 years. Dale was a resident of Lecanto, FL, prior to returning to Virginia in 2016.
Born Saturday, April 13, 1935 in Pocatello, ID, Dale was a son of the late Harold Dwight Holden, and the late Clara Frances Kinzer Holden. In addition to his wife and parents, Dale was preceded in death by his sister, Ethelynn Fields. Dale is survived by his children, Deborah F. Poor, and her husband, Jesse, of Bumpass, VA, and Thomas Holden, of Largo, FL, three grandchildren, Jamie Lynn Brooks and her husband, Joseph, of Lynchburg, VA, Lauren Leftwich, and her husband, Mark Singletary, Richmond, VA, Tyller Holden, of Norfolk, VA, and two great-grandchildren, Gillian Brooks and Abigail Brooks, both of Lynchburg, VA.
Dale served in the Air Force, was a graduate of New Mexico State University with a degree in Electronics Engineering, and retired from NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA.
