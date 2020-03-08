Dale Robert Fraser, 80, of Inverness, FL passed away March 1, 2020 at Arbor Trail Rehab & Nursing in Inverness. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 11:00 A.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness. Following the service, a funeral procession will depart the funeral home for Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL where Dale's urn will be laid to rest with military honors.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020