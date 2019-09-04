|
|
On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Dalyce Glee Hendricks Rau of Beverly Hills, FL passed away at the age of 63. As a nurse, teacher, wife, and mother of two, Dalyce dedicated her life to serving those who needed her the most.
Born on November 20, 1955 in Brainerd, MN, Dalyce graduated from Brainerd Senior High School in 1974 and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era, where she studied to become a nurse. Dalyce married Robert Rau in 1977 and they later had two children, Blair and Fallon. She loved fishing, boating, and spending time at the pool or the beach (although she couldn't swim); she loved live music (particularly rock music, but also reggae & Jimmy Buffett), she loved her patients, and she was fiercely dedicated and loyal to her family. Dalyce Rau had an independent spirit, and she was a remarkable woman that touched the lives of many. It should be noted that she had multiple run-ins with ostriches during her limited time here on earth.
Dalyce was preceded in death by her parents, Elywn and Joyce, and the father of her children, Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Fallon Rau Marley and husband Aaron and his daughter Leah of Panama City Beach, FL, by her son, Blair Rau and his wife Jennifer and their two children Bobby and Allie of Cumming, GA; three brothers, Daniel, Doug, and Derek Hendricks, and two sisters, Debra Hendricks Brandl and Dawn Hendricks Zelinske, mostly in Minnesota, and a multitude of cousins, nieces, and nephews who extend to all corners of the country. They know who they are, and Dalyce knew them and loved them dearly.
A celebration of her life will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, September 7th at Crystal River Foursquare Gospel Church, with Pastor John Hager officiating. Reception will follow immediately afterwards. Strickland Funeral Home and crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019