Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Crystal River Foursquare Gospel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dalyce Rau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalyce Rau


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dalyce Rau Obituary
On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Dalyce Glee Hendricks Rau of Beverly Hills, FL passed away at the age of 63. As a nurse, teacher, wife, and mother of two, Dalyce dedicated her life to serving those who needed her the most.
Born on November 20, 1955 in Brainerd, MN, Dalyce graduated from Brainerd Senior High School in 1974 and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era, where she studied to become a nurse. Dalyce married Robert Rau in 1977 and they later had two children, Blair and Fallon. She loved fishing, boating, and spending time at the pool or the beach (although she couldn't swim); she loved live music (particularly rock music, but also reggae & Jimmy Buffett), she loved her patients, and she was fiercely dedicated and loyal to her family. Dalyce Rau had an independent spirit, and she was a remarkable woman that touched the lives of many. It should be noted that she had multiple run-ins with ostriches during her limited time here on earth.
Dalyce was preceded in death by her parents, Elywn and Joyce, and the father of her children, Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Fallon Rau Marley and husband Aaron and his daughter Leah of Panama City Beach, FL, by her son, Blair Rau and his wife Jennifer and their two children Bobby and Allie of Cumming, GA; three brothers, Daniel, Doug, and Derek Hendricks, and two sisters, Debra Hendricks Brandl and Dawn Hendricks Zelinske, mostly in Minnesota, and a multitude of cousins, nieces, and nephews who extend to all corners of the country. They know who they are, and Dalyce knew them and loved them dearly.
A celebration of her life will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, September 7th at Crystal River Foursquare Gospel Church, with Pastor John Hager officiating. Reception will follow immediately afterwards. Strickland Funeral Home and crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dalyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now