Dana R. Doss, Sr., 68, of Homosassa, FL., passed away on Sat., March 30, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital, Inverness, FL. A native of Birmingham, AL, he was born Oct. 4, 1950 to Hubert Jackson, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth (Matthews) Doss, one of six children. A man of the Christian faith, Dana served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Dana had lived periodically in Citrus County since 1989, and was a former resident of Ft. Lauderdale. Always creating something, Dana loved to express his God given talent in art through his paintings and his wood carving; he could pick up a chainsaw and a log and transform it into something beautiful. As a beloved Harley-Davidson owner, he traveled to Bike Week in Daytona, FL often and also loved pinstriping various motorcycles. He also purchased a classic MGB a few years ago and began restoring it, until his illness prevented him from completing the restoration. Dana liked vacationing and cruising, and especially liked New Smyrna Beach, FL. Mr. Doss loved fishing, blue crabs, fried grouper sandwiches and working in his yard. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his family and had many friends all over, as he met so many people in his travels. In addition to his parents, Dana was preceded in death by siblings Billy Wayne Nail and Larry Wilson Nail. He is survived by his loving partner of 46 years, Sherri Reninger, Homosassa, FL; children Dawn Bramblett (husband David), Lecanto, FL; Dana Doss, Jr. (partner Melissa Ciafardo), Homosassa, FL and Stephanie Smithie, Orlando, FL; sister Judy Zearley (husband Dan), Inverness, FL; twin sister Lana Kay Haslett, New Hampshire; brother Terry Hubert Doss (wife Beth), Crystal River, FL; grandsons David Bramblett II and Ethan Bramblett, both of Lecanto, FL and granddaughters Morgan and MacKenzie Doss, both of Homosassa, FL. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sat., April 13, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Bramblett residence beginning at 1:00 P.M. with USMC military honors rendered at 2:00 P.M. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL www.wilderfuneral.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019