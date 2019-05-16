Daniel B. Butler, 61, of Lecanto unexpectedly passed away on May 12, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware on April 5, 1958 to Mary (Campbell) Butler and the late John Butler.

He enlisted in the United States Navy in September 1976 and proudly served as a machinist mate on numerous nuclear power submarines.

While attending the Naval Nuclear Power School in Orlando in 1977, he met his wife Pamela and they were married in 1979.

In June 1986, Dan received his commission as a limited duty officer. His career took them to numerous duty stations on both the east and west coasts, Hawaii and Guam.

Their daughter, Kelly, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii during Dan's assignment to the Pearl Harbor Naval Reactors Office.

Although Dan's career included many challenging and exciting duty stations, his assignments to deep submergence vehicles Seacliff and Turtle from 1992 to 1995 were some of the most memorable experiences.

Dan's final duty of his distinguished Naval career was as the Engineer Officer for the Advanced SEAL Delivery Systems Fleet Introduction Team.

After his retirement, he continued his work

with the ASDS project through Oceaneering International.

Dan's love of underwater exploration led him to become a certified diving instructor.

His diving adventures led him from the Bahamas to the Cayman and British Virgin Islands, Truk Lagoon to the Great Barrier Reef.

In the early 1980s, Dan discovered the beauty of the Florida springs and became a certified cave diver.

He enjoyed the challenges of the technology and navigating these new dive sites.

His quick wit, patience and incredibly methodical ways of doing things made him a great dive buddy and friend.

A 20 year resident of Citrus County, he was a member of the Sturgeon base submarine veterans' group and could always tell a good sea story.

He will be missed by his many friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pamela, daughter Kelly, mother Mary, and brothers Mark and Craig, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Elizabeth Anne Seaton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs Florida, with a luncheon to follow at the church.