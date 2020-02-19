|
Daniel David Gilleeny, 39, of Inverness, FL passed away February 14, 2020. He was born in Brevard, NC on October 16, 1980 and arrived in this area in 1984, coming from Brevard.
Daniel was Christian by faith, and enjoyed going to the firing range. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy.
Left to mourn his passing are his parents, Frank and Carol Gilleeny of Inverness; brother Frank Gilleeny, Jr of Inverness; sisters Lisa Gilleeny of Belleview, FL; Tania Little and her husband Justin of Inverness; nieces and nephews Frank IV, Michael, Micah, Camyrn, Casey, and Clayton.
A Celebration of Life for Daniel will be held on Friday, February 21, from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020