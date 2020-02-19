Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323

Daniel David Gilleeny


1980 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel David Gilleeny Obituary
Daniel David Gilleeny, 39, of Inverness, FL passed away February 14, 2020. He was born in Brevard, NC on October 16, 1980 and arrived in this area in 1984, coming from Brevard.
Daniel was Christian by faith, and enjoyed going to the firing range. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy.
Left to mourn his passing are his parents, Frank and Carol Gilleeny of Inverness; brother Frank Gilleeny, Jr of Inverness; sisters Lisa Gilleeny of Belleview, FL; Tania Little and her husband Justin of Inverness; nieces and nephews Frank IV, Michael, Micah, Camyrn, Casey, and Clayton.
A Celebration of Life for Daniel will be held on Friday, February 21, from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now