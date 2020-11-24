Daniel E. Martin, 87 passed away on November 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Florida. Daniel was born in Garfield, N.J. on January 6, 1933. He was a resident of Beverly Hills, Florida but also resided in East Hanover, New Jersey and Tucson, Arizona. He attended Garfield High School where he was in the marching and dance band. He also attended Forstman Institute where he earned a Machinist Degree. He was employed as a machinist at Walter Kidde and Valor Engineering. Daniel was also a member of the Local Elks and was honorably discharged from the US Army during the Korean War. Dan was previously a chairman of the East Hanover Elks Lodge in 1967.

Predeceased by his parents Frank and Ella Martin of Garfield, NJ and brothers, Frank Martin (Helen) of Woodridge. NJ and Robert Martin of Clifton, NJ. Daniel is survived by his wife, Jean C. Martin, his sisters, Eloise (Richard) Adams of Myrtle Beach, SC, Joyce Uram (Richard-deceased) or Garfield, NJ. Sister-in-Law, Lorraine Martin, Clifton, NJ. Also survived by his loving Nephews and Niece, David, Christopher (Janine), Tim (Kathleen) Tom (Patty), Richard and Sharon and great nephews and nieces, Peter, Christopher, Melissa, Kelsey, Tiffany, Taylor, Sera, Darren and Lucy and Four great-great nieces and nephews.

DAN WILL BE GREATLY MISSED BY HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS.

Funeral arrangements under the compassionate direction of Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, Florida.



