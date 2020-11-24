1/1
Daniel E. Martin
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel E. Martin, 87 passed away on November 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Florida. Daniel was born in Garfield, N.J. on January 6, 1933. He was a resident of Beverly Hills, Florida but also resided in East Hanover, New Jersey and Tucson, Arizona. He attended Garfield High School where he was in the marching and dance band. He also attended Forstman Institute where he earned a Machinist Degree. He was employed as a machinist at Walter Kidde and Valor Engineering. Daniel was also a member of the Local Elks and was honorably discharged from the US Army during the Korean War. Dan was previously a chairman of the East Hanover Elks Lodge in 1967.
Predeceased by his parents Frank and Ella Martin of Garfield, NJ and brothers, Frank Martin (Helen) of Woodridge. NJ and Robert Martin of Clifton, NJ. Daniel is survived by his wife, Jean C. Martin, his sisters, Eloise (Richard) Adams of Myrtle Beach, SC, Joyce Uram (Richard-deceased) or Garfield, NJ. Sister-in-Law, Lorraine Martin, Clifton, NJ. Also survived by his loving Nephews and Niece, David, Christopher (Janine), Tim (Kathleen) Tom (Patty), Richard and Sharon and great nephews and nieces, Peter, Christopher, Melissa, Kelsey, Tiffany, Taylor, Sera, Darren and Lucy and Four great-great nieces and nephews.
DAN WILL BE GREATLY MISSED BY HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS.
Funeral arrangements under the compassionate direction of Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
3527464551
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved