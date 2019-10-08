Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
Daniel Fudge


1975 - 2019
Daniel Fudge Obituary
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Daniel Jeffrey Fudge, age 44, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 2:30 PM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until time of service at the Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Hooper FuneralHome.com.
Daniel was born September 15, 1975 in South Kingstown, RI, son of George and Sharon (Case) Fudge. He died October 4, 2019 in Inverness, FL. Daniel moved to Inverness, Florida from Daytona Beach twenty years ago. He enjoyed fishing, eating and traveling. Daniel's family says of him that he especially enjoyed watching movies and listening to all kinds of music.
Mr. Fudge was preceded in death by his father, George Daniel Fudge and brother Troy Fudge. He is survived by his mother, Sharon Fudge of Daytona Beach; daughter Paige Ann Fudge of Fairhope, AL, loving companion, Cindy Eldredge of Inverness; 2 sisters: Jennifer Fudge of Inverness, and Leslie Fudge of New Port Richey; grandchild, Casey Ryder, many nieces and nephews; and his three dogs: Gizmo, Bobo and Peanut. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019
