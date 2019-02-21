Daniel Klein, 76, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at HPH Hospice Care Center in Brooksville, Florida. A native of Detroit, Michigan, he was born December 15, 1942 to Joseph and Irene (Stromski) Klein, one of five children. Daniel served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Army and United States Army Reserves from 1964 to 1970, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Until his retirement in 2003 to Homosassa from Algonac, Michigan, he was employed by GTE Valeron, Troy, Michigan in their information technology department and he loved gardening and traveling. He was a faithful and devoted parishioner of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church of Homosassa and a member of the Board of Directors of the Cypress Run Condo Association.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Richard Klein, who passed away at birth, and Joseph Klein. He is survived by his partner of 30 years, Clifford Shaw of Homosassa, Florida; sisters Blanche Uller of Canton, Michigan and Joan Smith of Rochester Hills, Michigan, as well as many nieces and nephews. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary