Daniel Lee Burleson, 34, of Cherokee, AL formerly of Crystal River, passed away February 26, 2020. His family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm and the funeral to follow 2:00 pm at Morrison Funeral Home Chapel in Tuscumbia, AL. Burial will be at Colbert Memorial Gardens.

Daniel was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Don and Margaret Burleson, and maternal grandfather Lroy Sharpton.

Daniel is survived by his parents Monte Burleson, Tina Sharpton Burleson, sister Laura Burleson Howell (John Michael), nephews John Michael, Jr., Conner, Gavin and Hudson and his grandmother Louise Brandon (Mamaw).

Daniel was born in Inverness, grew up in Crystal River and was a 2004 graduate of Crystal River High School and a 2009 graduate University of South Florida.

Daniel was a Florida Gator fan all of his life. He grew up loving to ride his Sea Doo, boating and especially fly-fishing on the Crystal River and the grass flats of the Gulf. He loved playing organized sports in his youth and high school soccer. Daniel loved working out and staying in shape. Daniel was a wonderful son, a loving brother and a playful uncle, never missing a chance to make memories with his nephews. Daniel was true friend to all that knew him. He will be missed so very much by his family and all who knew and loved him.

