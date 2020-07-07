Daniel Olinger of Bushnell, FL passed away at his home on July 2, 2020 at the age of 57. A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Calvary Chapel located at 960 S. US-41, Inverness, FL 34450 and will be conducted by Pastor Paul Alonzo of Wahoo Baptist Church, Bushnell. The family will receive friends in visitation beginning at 1:30 PM until the hour of service. Following the chapel service, honors will be rendered by the Sumter County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

