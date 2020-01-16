Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church 4221 W Gulf to Lake Hwy. Lecanto , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Danny Woods, age 79 of Crystal River, Fl passed away Monday morning January 13. He was born on January 20, 1940 in Crystal River, Florida to Arthur and Ann Lee Woods. He lived his entire life in Citrus County, graduating from Crystal River High then earning a teaching degree from the University of Florida. He earned his master's degree from University of South Florida. Danny enjoyed teaching kids in the DECA program at Crystal River High School and concluded his teaching career as the Director of the Withlacoochee Tech Institute.

Danny was a life-long fisherman, preferring to spend every waking moment on the water. He enjoyed being a deacon at Seven River Presbyterian Church, and helping others.

Danny was a loving husband and steadfast partner to his wife Virginia for over 56 years. He was a devoted father to Amy (Jeff) and David (Kim) and dedicated grandfather to Jake, Kirk (Waunee), and Mark Endsley and Amanda Woods. He is survived by his two brothers, Ernest (Chrissy) and Buddy (Charlyne) as well as his fiancé Marlene Dersch. Danny will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday January 18, 11:00 a.m. at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church 4221 W Gulf to Lake Hwy., Lecanto 34461. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church of Lecanto.

