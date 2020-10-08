The Service of Remembrance for Daphne Anne Rooks, age 70, of Hernando, Florida, will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Inverness with Mr. Larry Hartman and Mr. Hal Porter officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7:00 PM Friday at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
She was born September 3, 1950 in Augusta, GA, daughter of Robert and Jeanie (Bellamy) McKettrick. She died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Ocala. She was a loving mother and grandmother, nanny to many children in Citrus County, and a manager at the Roller Barn. She moved to Hernando, Florida from Augusta, GA in 1956. Mrs. Rooks was a graduate of Citrus High School; loved bass fishing, cooking, traveling and going to see the leaves change in the fall. She enjoyed needlepoint, crochet, quilting and watching her grandchildren.
Mrs. Rooks was preceded in death by her mother and father: Jeanie and Burton Bellamy, father: Robert Lee McKettrick Sr. and a brother, Carl McKettrick. Survivors include Companion and Partner, Les Hargis of Hernando, FL; 2 sons: LeRoy Rooks (Cindi Halstead) of Groveland, and Edwin Rooks of Ocala; 3 brothers: Bobby (Cathy) McKettrick, Guy (Linda) McKettrick, Burton (Tobitha) Bellamy; 3 sisters: Sybil Stokes, Barbara (Ronnie) Renney, Beverly (Lamar) Rooks and 3 Grandchildren: Alex, Henry, and Libby. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.