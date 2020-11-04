1/1
Darlene "Grit 22" (Simon) Gerian
1955 - 2020
Darlene "Grit 22" Simon Gerian, 65 of Crystal River, FL passed away Sunday November 1, 2020. She was born June 14, 1955 in Bristol, PA.
Darlene has resided in Florida since 1968. Darlene moved to the Crystal River area over 30 yrs. ago from Pasco County, Fl. Darlene retired as a Dry Wall Finisher, as one of the only women in a such profession. She attended Red Level Baptist Church for the last 20 yrs.
She is preceded in death by her husband William Gerian. She is survived by her brothers- David Simon-wife Pam, Donald Simon, Robert Simon, Harry Simon - wife Cheryl, sister Mary Stone - husband Mike. Many nieces and nephews as well as grand-nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
Funeral viewing & services will be held at 5 PM on Saturday November 7th at the Red Level Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Priest presiding.
In lieu of flowers Darlene has asked to make donations to Red Level Baptist Church 11025 W. Dunnellon Rd Crystal River, Fl 34428.
A private cremation will follow under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
05:00 PM
Red Level Baptist Church
1 entry
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
