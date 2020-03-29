|
|
Darlene (Weatherwalks) Struble, age 83, Inverness, FL passed away March 26, 2020 at Hernando Pasco Hospice in Lecanto. Darlene was born in Pompton Lakes, NJ to the late Edward P and Beatrice Pellington Weatherwalks on August 31, 1936 and came to Inverness in 1977 from West Milford Township, NJ. She was employed at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness for 20 years as a Supervisor in their business offices and their home health agency. She retired in 1998. She was of the Catholic Faith.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 63 years Richard J. Struble; 2 children: David Struble of West Milford, NJ and Brenda Conover of Beverly Hills, FL; 5 brothers: Lowell, Lee, Bruce, Craig, and Stanley Weatherwalks; 1 sister: Donna Weatherwalks; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grand-daughter, Christina Marie Gray.
A Catholic Prayer Service and Homily will be offered on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Fr Claudius Mganga of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church officiating. Private burial will follow in Florida National Cemetery. In keeping with current communicable disease guidelines, we request that only family members be present for the service. Please accept the family's deepest appreciation for your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020