Darrell W. Weston – untiring community servant, prolific writer of letters to the editor, steadfast supporter of education and a strong union man – passed away Nov. 3, 2019, in Lecanto, Fla. at the age of 88.

Born in 1931 in Caribou, Maine, he spent most of his last three decades in Beverly Hills, Fla., where he was an active member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church, where he served as president of the men's club and was instrumental in the building of the parish center.

Darrell leaves behind his wife and partner in all things, Dolores M. (Novak) Weston, to whom he was devotedly married for 68 years.

He is also survived by four children: Michael Weston (Tampa, Fla.), Brian Weston (Beverly Hills, Fla.), Paula Weston (Flushing, Mich.) and Victoria Weston (Boston, Mass.).

He is survived by two sisters, Launa (Tompkins) Greenier and her husband Paul Greenier (N. Monmouth, Maine) and Jan Rae (Tomkins) Cantrell (Brunswick, Maine), as well as brother-in-law William (Bill) Novak (Myerstown, Penn.) and wife Lynnette. Additionally, he leaves behind five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Darrell began his life in modesty, born to Wanetta (Weston) Tompkins and raised by his grandparents, Charles and Alice (Cyr) Weston.

Taught to work hard from a young age, as a child Darrell picked potatoes in the fields of Aroostook County, Maine. Following the death of his grandfather, he moved with his grandmother to Portland, Maine, where he helped support the family household by lobstering and working in warehouses. After graduating from Portland High School in 1949, Darrell enlisted in the

While stationed at Fort Indiantown Gap in Annville, Penn., Darrell met the love of his life on a blind date. He traveled to nearby Lebanon to help out a buddy who needed someone to pair up with the friend of his own date; that friend was Dolores "Dolly" Novak, and it was love at first sight.

After his discharge, Darrell used the GI Bill to attend Southern Maine Technical Institute in South Portland where he studied electronic technology. That led to a job with the General Electric Company in Syracuse, N.Y., where he worked from 1957 to 1978 and then again from 1986 until he retired in 1990. At G.E., he worked his way up from test equipment designer and engineering project leader to test supervisor, an administrative position responsible for overseeing radar test personnel. It was a career in which he took great pride.

During his gap from G.E., from 1978 to 1985 he served as the full-time elected supervisor of the Town of Salina, N.Y. (pop. 37,400), where he supervised 10 departments and was responsible for the acquisition of a new town hall and community center and the inception and construction of the Pitcher Hill Apartments, a 100-unit low-income public housing project for senior citizens. His work with the Town of Salina began before his tenure as supervisor; he was a councilman for five consecutive terms, from 1963 to 1975, during which he oversaw the installation of pools in four of the town's public parks, ensuring that access for vulnerable and low-income residents was available. Darrell also contributed to the greater community of New York State by serving on the St. Lawrence-Eastern Ontario Commission, the Seaway Trail, Inc., the executive committee of the New York State Association of Towns and the State Coalition of Urban Towns.

He campaigned constantly for causes and candidates in whom he believed and served as chairman of the Town of Salina Democratic Committee for 15 years, as well as a member of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee and the Greater Liverpool (N.Y.) Chamber of Commerce.

He volunteered for the Old Newsboys' Fund Drive,

He is predeceased by many loved ones, including a most beloved sister, Almira (Weston) Kingsley.

He loved Dolly, loved his family, loved politics, John Wayne, western stories, C&W music, Christmas, his camp on Wellesley Island, N.Y., boating and fishing, birdwatching – chickadees were his favorite – butter pecan ice cream and the Boston Red Sox.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homes for Our Troops (

