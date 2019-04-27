Darrin Nathaniel Taylor, 23, of Homosassa, died April 14, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born June 16, 1995 in Crystal River, Florida, the son of Darrin G. Taylor and Christa Starkey. He attended Citrus County schools and graduated from Crystal River High School in 2014, where he was a friend to all.

Nathan was a loving father to two beautiful boys. He was an aspiring chef working his way to the top. Nathan was an integral part of the kitchen staff at a local establishment and was being groomed for a management position. His favorite recreation was kayaking and any watersport. Nathan welcomed friendship and loved unconditionally. He attended Crystal River United Methodist Church.

Nathan is survived by his children, Jasper, age 4 and Xander, 8 months, parents Darrin (Tracy) Taylor and Christa (Daniel) Starkey of Citrus County; his brothers Gage Taylor and Matthew Tubbs, and his sister Cassie Taylor, all from Citrus County. He leaves behind his maternal grandparents, Bill and Linda Wright of Citrus County. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Alexandria McKee of Homosassa as well as many close friends, loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Strickland Funeral Home & Nature Coast Church at 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, FL 34446. Family Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 pm on Saturday April 20, 2019 and a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. A dinner in honor of Nathan will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Nathans legacy, Jasper and Xander Taylor, to establish a college fund. This account has been established at Regions Bank, donations can be deposited using account number 0275718499.

Thank you all for the support and love that has been shown toward Nathan and his family. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary