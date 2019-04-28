Dave Slaven has gone home to be with the Lord, he passed away surrounded by family on April 18, 2019 in his home of 20 years, located in Citrus County. He was born in Taylor, Michigan to AY and Ruby Slaven on September 29, 1946.

Dave was a retired truck driver with the Teamsters Local #299, and was an active member of the American Legion 237, the Legion Riders, Citrus County Honor Guard and the Dunnellon Moose Lodge.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Samantha Slaven, her children as well as his two sons, Kenneth (his wife Lena), David Slaven, two brothers, Ira and Lloyd, many loving grandchildren and a long list of lifetime friends.

Dave's kind and loving soul will be missed by many but never forgotten. The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 2:00 PM at the Crystal River Four Square Gospel Church, 1160 North Dunkenfield Ave., Crystal River, FL 34429. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart and I'll stay forever." Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary