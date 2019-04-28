David Allen Conley, 49, passed away on April 16, 2019, at his home in Inverness, Florida.
Dave is survived by his fiancé, Amanda Newkirk; daughter, Saliah Conley; father, William Conley; mother Gerrie Conley; and brother, Michael Conley.
Dave owned Dave's Tree Service for over 27 years in Citrus County. Dave leaves behind great memories with friends and customers he worked for over the years, helping anyone he came in contact with. Dave had a sweet and loving heart and a demeanor that will be missed by all.
God bless you Dave, we all love you and pray that you rest in peace.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019