David A. Savage, 69, of Hernando, FL, formerly of Athens, OH, passed away on April 23rd, 2019 at his home in Hernando Florida. He is survived by his wife, Kaye Savage; 1 brother Terry Savage (Nancy) of The Plains, Ohio, 1 sister Maureen Savage of The Plains, Ohio and 1 sister Donna Martin of Holiday, Florida. He is also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in Death by brother Milton Savage and parents Walter and Estella Savage. He was born in Cleveland Ohio at Mt. Sinai Hospital, the youngest of 5 children.

David was a 1968 graduate of Athens High School and participated in High School sports as a Chauncey Blue Devil. From his birth on September 1, 1949 until his death, he nourished his friends and family with love, laughter and an inspiration for living. He was a believer in living life to the Fullest and always had a project going; whether it was to plant a garden in the spring, play a heated Match of Tennis, or take a walk with his beloved canines. He was a US Marine Veteran, having served in Vietnam.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for family and friends in Ohio. In David's memory, the family ask for donations to be made to your local Veteran's Chapter or to The . Celebration of Life, The Plains Ohio VFW, September 7th, 2019. Please RSVP to Kaye Savage

