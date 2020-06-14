David A. Surles of Hernando, FL and formerly of North Port, FL passed away while under the care of his family and Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL on June 8, 2020 at the age of 79. David was born in Hartsville, SC on November 10, 1940 to the late William B. and Beatrice (Bass) Surles. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. David was awarded the Airman's Medal for Heroism as a result of his actions during an Air Force accident off Nantucket Island, MA on July 12, 1965. Following his military service, he went on to become an Engineer in the Aerospace Industry. In 1994, David married his wife, Frances (Lowell) Surles with whom he shared 25 years of loving marriage. He and his wife Fran made Hernando their home 3 years ago after relocating from North Port, FL and were Methodist by faith.
In addition to his loving wife Fran, David is survived by his stepdaughter, Lea M. Benvenuti of Stratford, CT; stepson, John L. Benvenuti of Monroe, CT; and sister, Becky Jackson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Edna; and brother, Sonny.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to The Shriners Hospital for Children, Vitas Hospice Healthcare or the charity of your choice. Cremation with care provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.