David Allen Yeomans, known and loved by many, 59, of Homosassa, FL went to be with the Keeper of the Stars on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Inverness, FL. He had an exceptional love for his wife of 24 years, Abby.

He leaves behind with love his stepchildren, Ron, Michael, Bryan and Joseph whom he loved and enjoyed. He also leaves behind his children David II and Trisha Jane along with his 3 brothers, John, Tim and Jimmy and 2 sisters, Annette and Dale. He was a loving grandfather to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. David was adored by ALL who met him.

David's request was to not have a service but has asked that everyone hug somebody close to you in his memory. Private cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Cremation Center of the Nature Coast, Crystal River, FL.

