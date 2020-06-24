David Berry

It is with great sadness the family of David Scott Berry announces his passing on June 22, 2020 at the age of 66.
Born in Miami, David enjoyed golfing, fishing, and shooting pool.
He is survived by sons Steven and Leon. Daughter Genie Barlow (husband Phil), and Granddaughter Hannah Barlow. Also by the mother of his children Rhonda Berry. Brothers Micheal, Doug, and Mark. Sisters Patti, Linda, Diane, Lisa, Jeanie, Chris, and Janet. Also by, 43 nieces and nephews and 32 grand nieces and nephews. David is preceded by his father and mother, Leon and Eileen Berry, brother Donnie and sister Baby June.
A memorial Mass will be held at our lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Friday June 26, 2020 at 3:00pm.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 24, 2020.