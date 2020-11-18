David Carlton Jones, age 69 of Spring Hill, Florida, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Lecanto, FL where he was in hospice following an accident while driving a school bus for Silver River Mentoring and Instruction (SRMI). Thankfully, none of the kids on board the bus were hurt or injured.
He was born September 17, 1951 in Oakland, CA, son of Everett and Dorothy (Deike) Jones. He was a Vietnam Era veteran of the USMC.
He retired for the Ford Motor Assembly plant in St. Paul MN when it closed its doors in 2009 after 23 years of service.
Even though he was retired, he continued to seek employment driving school bus for Rogers and Elk River schools, and MTI of Golden Valley MN.
In 2016 he and his wife relocated to Florida, where he drove school bus again for both Hernando and Citrus County school system. Moving to Florida was the perfect opportunity for Dave to display his wide collection of Hawaiian shirts and baseball hats. Winters in Minnesota and Hawaiian shirts always made him appear to be a tourist, and garnered comments from strangers all the time. But this would always bring a smile and a pleasant conversation.
Dave loved WWE Wrestling, College and Pro Football and had become an ardent fan of all Florida football teams. He was at his happiest watching weekend football with a Bud Light Lime and his best buddy…his dog Herbie.
Dave was a kind and gentle man, who always had a smile and friendly word for anyone he met. He loved his wife, and never failed to tell her every day. He loved driving bus and the kids that rode with him.
Although he had some hearing loss and wore hearing aids, this hearing loss did make for some very interesting conversations, and brought on laughter at times that he was quick to participate in.
I am sure that if there is a Tommy Bahama Hawaiian shirt shop in heaven…my Dave will be their best customer.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Patricia. His children not by blood, but most certainly by his heart, Nikki Stansbury and her daughters Victoria Brain and Sydney Stansbury, and his son Jarrod (Jenn) Zaruba and their daughter Kennedy Rose.
Survived also by his son Nathan(Kristal) Jones and their children Cameron and Della; his daughter Jenny Jones and her daughter Emily Rose; and his son Erik Jones.
No service will be conducted, as his ashes will be returned home with his family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.