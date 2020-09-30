David Coy Conrad, 51, of Troutville went to be with his loved ones up above on Monday, September 28, 2020. David Coy loved riding motorcycles and fishing. He is survived by his mother, Diane Braman Conrad; his sons, Jason and Ryan Conrad; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. David was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Conrad, and his father, Richard M. Conrad. He will be deeply missed by his best friend, Jeff Bither. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice and all medical staff of the 6th Floor of Lewis Gale Medical Center. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

