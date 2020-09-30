1/
David Coy Conrad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Coy Conrad, 51, of Troutville went to be with his loved ones up above on Monday, September 28, 2020. David Coy loved riding motorcycles and fishing. He is survived by his mother, Diane Braman Conrad; his sons, Jason and Ryan Conrad; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. David was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Conrad, and his father, Richard M. Conrad. He will be deeply missed by his best friend, Jeff Bither. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice and all medical staff of the 6th Floor of Lewis Gale Medical Center. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved