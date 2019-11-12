David Edward Naylor went to be with the Lord and joined his parents Edward and Dot on November 5, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Brenda, stepchildren Matt and Tammie Loux, Chuck and Amy Brott, Grandchildren Mackenzie, Zachery, Mia, Elizabeth, Holly, Madison, Sisters-in Law and Brother-in-law Janet and Larry Munger and Vickie Kosiorek, and Nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be on Nov. 17th at 12:00 at Community Congregational Christian Church, 9220 North Citrus Springs, Citrus Springs Fl. 34433 with luncheon following.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be sent to St Judes Children Hospital in David's memory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019