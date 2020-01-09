|
David G. Small, 82, October 5, 1937-January 8, 2020, of Inverness, Florida, former resident of Fairview, Michigan passed away January 8, 2020. A great man of the great lakes, David was born October 5, 1937 to the late David and Violet Small of East Tawas, MI, growing up an avid sailor on the waters of Tawas Bay, and serving as Commodore of the Tawas Bay Yacht Club.
After 30 years of service to the people and State of Michigan, David retired from the Michigan Department of Transportation in 1995. He and his beloved wife then set sail on a grand adventure, living aboard the Trawler "Otter," cruising down the Mississippi River, visiting many Eastern U.S. ports and the Bahamas, until settling in Citrus County to further enjoy their retirement.
He was an officer of the Tri-county RC Flying Club, making and flying numerous model airplanes.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Owen Small, Robert Small, and Alice (Small) Pennewell.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 53 years, Judie R. Small, daughter Rebecca Bearden and son-in-law Kenneth Bearden, and beloved grandsons Alexander and Maxwell Bearden.
A service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 AM at Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, in Inverness, FL
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020