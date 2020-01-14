Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Gagnier Booth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Gagnier Booth

Age 92. Longtime resident of Bloomfield Hills, MI and Crystal River, FL.

Predeceased by his parents, Henry Scripts Booth and Carolyn (Farr) Booth, siblings, Stephen Booth, Cynthia Ballantyne and Martha Booth. Survived by one sister, Melinda Booth.

Loving wife of Frances P. Booth and the late Helen Ward Booth.

Dear father of Hollis (Lon) Radin, Jeffery Booth, Allan (Debbie) Booth, Renee (David) Borek and the late Miles Booth. Beloved grandfather of Danielle Russo, Annemarie Russo, Shamus (Katie) Booth, Lucas (Krista) Booth, Corey Booth, Melissa (Kenny) Grigar, Sarah (Clay) Welch, Rose Booth, Aline Booth-Risner and Keira (Jack) Casey. Great grandfather of Massimo and Paloma Leyva-Russo, Aria, Connor and Emma Booth, Creek Grigar, Ohman and Franklynn Morris, Scarlett and Sawyer Steffens and a great granddaughter due in May.

Dear stepfather of Kimberly (Carl) Fuhs, Pamela (James) Ledgley, Cynthia (Kevin) Nicolay and Richard (Sherrie) Poling. Dear step grandfather of Jay (Erin) Fuhs, Jennifer (Andrew) Johnston, Jeff (Kara) Fuhs, Hannah Ledgley, Hailey Ledgley, Benjamin Nicolay, Bridgette Nicolay, Richard Nicolay and Kyle Poling. Great grandfather of Jay and Jacob Fuhs, James and Adeline Johnston, Chase, Luke and Nolan Fuhs, Liam Ledgley and a great granddaughter due in February.

David's grandparents, George Gough Booth and Ellen Scripps Booth, founded Christ Church Cranbrook, Cranbrook School, for boys, Kingwood School Cranbrook, for girls, Brookside School Cranbrook, Cranbrook Institute of Science and Cranbrook Academy of Art. David graduated from Cranbrook School in 1947. After high school, David attended Lawrence Institute of Technology, now known as Lawrence Technological University and earned a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, in 1950. Also, in 1947, David started the Tipsico Lakeshore Railroad with the help of his brother, Stephen Booth.

David was a proud member of the Coast Guard serving in the

A service is planned at Christ Church Cranbrook on January 18, 2020.

Family and friends can gather prior to the service at 10:00 AM for a visitation, light refreshments will be served. The memorial service will begin at 11:00AM followed by a luncheon after the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to The Salvation Army.

