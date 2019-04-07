Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Jones. View Sign

David Jones 66, passed away February 27, 2019 at Vitas Hospice of Lecanto, FL. He was born November 13, 1952 in Enterprise AL to Wilton and Dosia Jones. His family moved to Winter Garden FL when he was 2 years old. He lived in Richmond VA, Orlando FL and Citrus County FL since 2003. He retired from his sheet metal and dry wall business.

He was well loved by his family. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Turner (Darrell) of Henrico VA and Elaina Jones Homosassa FL; Grandchildren Zachary and Zoey of Henrico VA; Ah'Kai and A'laina of Homosassa FL; sisters Ellen Bryant Opelika AL Edith Regan (Richard) Beverly Hills FL, Linda Sue Barnett Gatlin TN; Charlotte Russ Bristol TN; and brother Roger Jones (Jacqueline) Inverness FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard and Alton, Winter Garden FL and sister Earline Harden Oxford FL.

He is also survived by numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 noon on May 11, 2019 at home of Phyllis Thomas.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019

