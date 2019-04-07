David Jones, 66 of Lecanto, FL, passed away Wednesday April 3, 2019. David was born in Brooksville, FL , to Melvin and Hazel Jones on December 23, 1952. He grew up in Citrus County and graduated from Crystal River High School in 1971. He made life-long friends in high school and enjoyed going to the class reunions. He was a talented musician and enjoyed playing music with his friends.

He was a carpenter by trade and displayed excellence in his work as he built custom furniture. He enjoyed gardening and cooking, and he excelled in both. But his true love was family. He loved his children, grandchildren and his parents, which was evident by the way he cared for all of them. In recent years, he selflessly cared for his mother. He saw to it that she wanted for nothing in every way. Our family is so grateful that he loved us as he did. His life was a life of service and a life well lived. He will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Jones, and his brother, Kenneth Jones. He is survived by his mother, Hazel Jones, his son Ian (Shanon) Jones of Lecanto, 2 twin daughters, Lindsay (Josh) Poulin of Ft. Wayne, IN, Ashley Jones of Ft. Wayne, IN, 6 grandchildren, Darian, Dylan, Keagan, Trace, Wilhelm and Jack and many other extended family members.

A memorial service will be held at the Crystal River Church of God (2180 NW 12th Ave) in Crystal River on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 11 AM. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River assisted the family with arrangements.

