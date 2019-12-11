|
David Keith Strickland, 54, went to his heavenly home on December 8th, 2019 at Bayonet Point Medical Center in Hudson, Florida after a sudden stroke.
David was born to Richard "Dick" and Lucille Strickland on October 24th, 1965 in Ocala, FL. David was a fifth generation Floridian and lifelong resident of Chassahowitzka, Florida. He attended Crystal River High School and then went on to Saint Leo University to earn his Bachelors in business. David served in the Army National Guard for 18 years and retired as a Captain. He is also a retired Captain of the Chassahowitzka Volunteer Fire Department for 26 years. David began his career with Withlacoochee River Electric as a lineman and eventually worked his way into the corporate accounting office as plant accountant. He and his wife, Kim, revitalized the old family business, the Chassahowitzka Hotel, in 2001 to which they still own and operate today. At his passing David was a Construction Coordinator for Pike Engineering.
David was blessed with a large and loving family. He was a devoted and loving husband to Kimberly (Rowe) Strickland for 31 years. David fiercely loved his family, extended family and friends. He was a protector and a firm believer in his savior, Jesus Christ. He was always willing to extend a helping hand and went above and beyond to serve those around him. David had a passion for talking, Citrus County history, an affection for roses and all things that bloomed and within the last couple years had found a new passion for biking with his wife. David had many talents and gifts but he will be remembered most as a loving husband, father, son, brother, papa and friend.
David is survived in death by his wife Kim of Homosassa, FL, his loving daughters Alexis Raye Strickland-Tilton (Payton) of Interlachen, FL and Chelsea Allison Strickland of Homosassa, FL, his grandchildren Hyrum Strickland Tilton of Interlachen, FL, and pending arrival of his newest grand-daughter, Lucille Wynell Tilton in May, his mother Lucille Strickland of Homosassa, FL, brothers Allison Strickland (Margaret) of Miami, FL, and Bobby Strickland (Vickie) of Homosassa, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews. David is preceded in death by his father Dick Strickland of Homosassa, FL.
The viewing will be held at Christian Center Church in Homosassa, FL, from 1:00-2:00 pm. Ceremony will begin at 2:00 pm at the church with the graveside service to follow at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa, FL.
Flowers are welcome; please consider the option of a donation to Christian Center Church as a way of honoring his memory. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019