David L. Barney Sr. 70, passed away peacefully Saturday evening July 13, 2019. David was born in Detroit, Michigan October 24, 1948 to the late Lester Deforest Barney and Veronica Nancy Gray. He was a former Marine and a Vietnam Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dianna Barney and his sister, Sandra K. Dearth-Satterfield.
David is survived by his life companion of 34 years, Patricia Ferguson, his son, David L. Barney Jr., step-son Scott Ferguson (Teresa), step-daughter, Kimberly Ferguson Mizell (Brad). Grandchildren Jack and Gavin Sakkinen, Scott C. Ferguson Jr, Heather Ferguson, Amy Ferguson Peters, Lauren and Braden Mizell, 5 great grandchildren sister, Nancy Weiss (Fred) and several beloved nieces and nephews.
His Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 19, at 5:00-7:00 pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 18, 2019