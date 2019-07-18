Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
(352) 746-4551
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Barney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Barney Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Barney Sr. Obituary
David L. Barney Sr. 70, passed away peacefully Saturday evening July 13, 2019. David was born in Detroit, Michigan October 24, 1948 to the late Lester Deforest Barney and Veronica Nancy Gray. He was a former Marine and a Vietnam Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dianna Barney and his sister, Sandra K. Dearth-Satterfield.
David is survived by his life companion of 34 years, Patricia Ferguson, his son, David L. Barney Jr., step-son Scott Ferguson (Teresa), step-daughter, Kimberly Ferguson Mizell (Brad). Grandchildren Jack and Gavin Sakkinen, Scott C. Ferguson Jr, Heather Ferguson, Amy Ferguson Peters, Lauren and Braden Mizell, 5 great grandchildren sister, Nancy Weiss (Fred) and several beloved nieces and nephews.
His Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 19, at 5:00-7:00 pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now