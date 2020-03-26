|
David Earnest McBride was born to Ernest & Gladys McBride on August 15, 1938 and passed on March 20, 2020. David is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Barbara McBride; children Michael (Jill) McBride, Pam (Russ) Miller, and Keri Dutton. Siblings Joan (Roy) Klopcic, Terry (Diane) McBride, grandchildren Patrick, Bridget, Mackenzie, Morgan, David Dutton, Mikayla Dutton, Abby Dutton and Brenna Dutton.
David was born and bred in Michigan. He loved basketball; as a player at Dearborn High, Henry Ford Community College and in four decades of community ball, including Plymouth championship in his last game in 1990; and as a coach for fifteen seasons for his three children. He served in the National Guard. David co-founded and built a Title Insurance Company in Michigan until 1992. He and Barbara then retired to Naples, Fla. And enjoyed beach living and golf for 15 years before settling in Hernando, Fl. In his early years David was known as "birdie" very tall with skinny legs. Later he became known as the "gentle giant". He was loving, caring, thoughtful, generous, and never had an unkind word for anyone. His word was his bond.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held in Florida and in Michigan at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020